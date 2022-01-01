Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, butter roll, ranch, buffalo sauce
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Chicken Sandwich image

 

SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ

Richmond Virginia, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken breast in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sauteed caramelized onion and sweet tangy sauce
More about SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Item pic

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
More about Afton
Item pic

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.
More about New Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Jerk Chicken

Mac And Cheese

Lox

Burritos

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Downtown to explore

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston