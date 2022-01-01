Chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$7.50
Grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, butter roll, ranch, buffalo sauce
SMOKIE JOE'S BBQ
Richmond Virginia, Richmond
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Slow smoked pulled chicken breast in our homemade sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sauteed caramelized onion and sweet tangy sauce
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.25
Your choice of a fried or grilled chicken breast on a toasted brioche bun with all of your favorite toppings.