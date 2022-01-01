Chicken tenders in
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Afton
500 Spring St, Richmond
No reviews yet
Chicken Tender
$1.00
More about Afton
FRENCH FRIES
Kabana Rooftop
700 East Main Street, Richmond
Avg 3
(78 reviews)
Chicken Tenders
$12.00
More about Kabana Rooftop
