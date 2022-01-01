Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Wrap$10.95
grilled chicken, monterey jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli
More about The Hard Shell
Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
w lettuce, tomato, red, onion, and blue cheese crumbles w/ a side of ranch
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Synai

416 North 1st Street\r\nRichmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Bacon Wrap$7.89
More about Cafe Synai

