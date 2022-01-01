Chips and salsa in
Downtown
/
Richmond
/
Downtown
/
Chips And Salsa
Downtown restaurants that serve chips and salsa
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Cafe Ole World Grill
2 N 6th St, Richmond
Avg 4.1
(213 reviews)
Small Chips & Salsa
$2.50
Chips & Homemade salsa
More about Cafe Ole World Grill
Casa Del Barco
320 South 12th Street, Richmond
No reviews yet
Unlimited Chips & Salsa
$3.00
salsa fresca w/ warm tortilla chips
More about Casa Del Barco
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Tacos
Quesadillas
Jerk Chicken
Burritos
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
Nachos
Mac And Cheese
More near Downtown to explore
The Fan
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Scott's Addition
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Shockoe Bottom
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Church Hill
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Carytown
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Southern Fan
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlottesville
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Lynchburg
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(176 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston