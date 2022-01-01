Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies (V)$1.50
House made chocolate chip cookies.
More about Cheddar Jackson

