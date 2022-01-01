Club sandwiches in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Downtown restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Tarrant's Cafe image

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Club Sandwich$14.95
ham, turkey, bacon, swiss, and american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on choice of bread
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Club Sandwich$8.25
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato - choice of mayo or honey mustard
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
Urban Hang Suite image

PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Hang Suite

304 E. Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Club Sandwich$10.50
ALL VEGAN INGREDIENTS - Sliced deli meats, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo smoked gouda and american cheese on your choice of bread.
More about Urban Hang Suite

