Cobb salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cobb salad
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Cobb Wedge Salad
|$13.00
iceberg wedge with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, tomato, hard boiled egg + ranch
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|cobb salad
|$12.00
bands of diced chicken, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, egg, red onion, cucumber, over mixed greens with choice of dressing.