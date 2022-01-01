Cookies in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve cookies
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Nightingale Cookie Monster
|$8.00
Cookies and cream ice cream sandwiched between chocolate chip cookies
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.95
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
SANDWICHES
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (V)
|Peanut Butter Cookies (V)
|$1.50
|S'more Cookies (V)
|$1.50
Vegan Smore Cookies.