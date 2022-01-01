Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nightingale Cookie Monster$8.00
Cookies and cream ice cream sandwiched between chocolate chip cookies
More about Wong Gonzalez
Item pic

 

Afton

500 Spring St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant Cookie$1.50
Cookie$0.50
More about Afton
Item pic

 

New Market

330 South 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$0.50
More about New Market
Item pic

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.95
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (V)
Peanut Butter Cookies (V)$1.50
S'more Cookies (V)$1.50
Vegan Smore Cookies.
More about Cheddar Jackson
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip

1215 E Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (1149 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican Chocolate Oreo Cookie$3.00
More about Soul Taco - Shockoe Slip

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Yogurt Parfaits

Bread Pudding

French Toast

Pork Chops

Green Beans

Garden Salad

Cheesecake

Mahi Mahi

Map

More near Downtown to explore

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston