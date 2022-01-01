Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cake sandwiches in
Downtown
/
Richmond
/
Downtown
/
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Downtown restaurants that serve crab cake sandwiches
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
Avg 4.3
(2324 reviews)
Crab Cake Sandwich
$18.95
arugula, house tartar sauce, brioche bun
More about The Hard Shell
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
Avg 4.8
(100 reviews)
Crab Cake Sandwich
$12.00
This is a note
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
