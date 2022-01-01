Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve crab cakes

The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

1411 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2324 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.95
arugula, house tartar sauce, brioche bun
Crab Cake App$14.95
house tartar sauce
More about The Hard Shell
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake App$18.95
cheddar, bacon, tomato, capers and lobster cream sauce
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Grilled Meats & Treats image

 

Grilled Meats & Treats

Richmond, Virginia, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$12.00
This is a note
More about Grilled Meats & Treats
Kabana Rooftop image

FRENCH FRIES

Kabana Rooftop

700 East Main Street, Richmond

Avg 3 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake & Fries$16.00
More about Kabana Rooftop

