Crab cakes in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve crab cakes
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
1411 E Cary St, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.95
arugula, house tartar sauce, brioche bun
|Crab Cake App
|$14.95
house tartar sauce
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Crab Cake App
|$18.95
cheddar, bacon, tomato, capers and lobster cream sauce
Grilled Meats & Treats
Richmond, Virginia, Richmond
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$12.00
This is a note