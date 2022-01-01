Curry in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve curry
More about Irie Ting
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Curry Chicken
|Curried Lentil Stew
|Curry Goat
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -
1217 E. Cary St, Richmond
|Turkey w/ fresh Cilantro & Curry Yogurt Sauce
|$12.45
Sliced Turkey breast topped with fresh mixed greens and crunchy cucumbers with a light, low-fat curried yogurt spread with fresh cilantro on The Flour Gardens Campagne bread.