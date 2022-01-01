Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve curry

Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken
Curried Lentil Stew
Curry Goat
More about Irie Ting
the urban Farmhouse market & cafe - image

 

the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

1217 E. Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey w/ fresh Cilantro & Curry Yogurt Sauce$12.45
Sliced Turkey breast topped with fresh mixed greens and crunchy cucumbers with a light, low-fat curried yogurt spread with fresh cilantro on The Flour Gardens Campagne bread.
More about the urban Farmhouse market & cafe -

