Egg sandwiches in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
WAFFLES
521 Biscuits & Waffles
521 E Main St, Richmond
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with scrambled egg and mild cheddar cheese. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.50
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with thick-sliced, hardwood-smoked bacon, scrambled egg, and cheddar cheese. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
PANINIS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Hang Suite
304 E. Broad St, Richmond
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Pork or turkey bacon, scrambled egg, and cheese on a buttery croissant or bread of your choice
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Pork, turkey, or vegan sausage, scrambled egg, and cheese on a buttery croissant or bread of your choice