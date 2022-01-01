Fish tacos in Downtown
PIZZA • TAPAS
Bar Solita
123 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Fish Tacos Trio
|$12.00
fried fish, cabbage slaw, avocado, tomatillo salsa + pico on flour tortillas
WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS
Tarrant's Cafe
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Two Fish Tacos
|$15.95
grilled mahi mahi, pepper jack cheese, corn relish, guacomole, lettuce, side of rice, and beans
Wong Gonzalez
412 E. Grace Street, Richmond
|Wong Gonz Silver Fish Tacos
|$8.50
Two tacos with tempura fried white fish topped with pineapple habanero relish, strawberry yuzu sauce, shredded lettuce, avocado corn relish and toasted coconut.
|Chunjang Fish Taco
|$8.50
Two tacos with tempura fried whitefish and topped with Korean black bean sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, onions, red pepper, fried shallots, and cheddar cheese