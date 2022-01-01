Fish tacos in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos Trio$12.00
fried fish, cabbage slaw, avocado, tomatillo salsa + pico on flour tortillas
More about Bar Solita
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Two Fish Tacos$15.95
grilled mahi mahi, pepper jack cheese, corn relish, guacomole, lettuce, side of rice, and beans
More about Tarrant's Cafe
Item pic

 

Wong Gonzalez

412 E. Grace Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wong Gonz Silver Fish Tacos$8.50
Two tacos with tempura fried white fish topped with pineapple habanero relish, strawberry yuzu sauce, shredded lettuce, avocado corn relish and toasted coconut.
Chunjang Fish Taco$8.50
Two tacos with tempura fried whitefish and topped with Korean black bean sauce, shredded red cabbage, cilantro, onions, red pepper, fried shallots, and cheddar cheese
More about Wong Gonzalez
Item pic

 

Casa Del Barco

320 South 12th Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco
beer battered mahi, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, jalapeno crema, cilantro, flour tortilla with Mexican rice and black beans
More about Casa Del Barco

