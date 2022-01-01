Fudge in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

521 Biscuits & Waffles image

 

521 Biscuits & Waffles

521 E Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.50
Buttermilk perfection with your choice of jam or butter. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
The Beaut$8.00
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with scrambled eggs, thick-sliced hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, and hot sauce. 100% gluten-free.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with scrambled egg and mild cheddar cheese. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
More about 521 Biscuits & Waffles
Tarrant's Cafe image

 

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$9.95
diced red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, kalmata olive, olive oil, crackers and pita
Chicken Melt$14.95
herb chicken, texas toast, swiss and american cheese, tomato, bacon, and herb dressing
She Crab (Cup)$8.95
homemade she crab soup with fresh crab meat, served with garlic bread & oyster crackers.
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

