Garden salad in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve garden salad

Cheddar Jackson image

 

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Duval Sisters$8.00
Say hello to Alice & The Aunties! A Grilled Trifecta of Cheese, with Sharp Cheddar, Provolone, and Mozzarella, topped with Bacon Jam.
Swiss Lyss (Turkey & Swiss)$11.00
Sliced Turkey and Swiss, with your choice of toppings, finished with your choice of sauce.
Fatboy Basquiat (Roast Beef & Cheddar)$12.00
Sliced Roast Beef and Cheddar, with your choice of toppings, finished with a House Made Horseradish Sauce.
More about Cheddar Jackson
Irie Ting image

 

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Combo Platter$18.00
Fried Plantains$2.70
Oxtail$0.00
More about Irie Ting
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

701 E Franklin St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Garden Salad with Shrimp$12.00
Grilled shrimp, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
Fresh Garden Salad with Chicken$10.50
Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
Fresh Garden Salad$7.00
Tomato, cucumbers, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing
More about Kat's Breakfast & Lunch

