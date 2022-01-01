Garden salad in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve garden salad
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|The Duval Sisters
|$8.00
Say hello to Alice & The Aunties! A Grilled Trifecta of Cheese, with Sharp Cheddar, Provolone, and Mozzarella, topped with Bacon Jam.
|Swiss Lyss (Turkey & Swiss)
|$11.00
Sliced Turkey and Swiss, with your choice of toppings, finished with your choice of sauce.
|Fatboy Basquiat (Roast Beef & Cheddar)
|$12.00
Sliced Roast Beef and Cheddar, with your choice of toppings, finished with a House Made Horseradish Sauce.
Irie Ting
100 E Cary St, Richmond
|Combo Platter
|$18.00
|Fried Plantains
|$2.70
|Oxtail
|$0.00
Kat's Breakfast & Lunch
701 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Fresh Garden Salad with Shrimp
|$12.00
Grilled shrimp, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
|Fresh Garden Salad with Chicken
|$10.50
Grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing.
|Fresh Garden Salad
|$7.00
Tomato, cucumbers, carrots, romaine with your choice of dressing