Hummus in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve hummus

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA image

 

Secret Sandwich Society - RVA - 501 E Grace St

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE HUMMUS$4.25
hummus, cucumber slices & crispy chickpeas (V, GF, DF)
HUMMUS PLATE$16.00
hummus, cucumber, apple, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions & toasted bread (V, GFO, DF)
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA - 501 E Grace St
Item pic

WRAPS • CALZONES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUBS

Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

1 West Broad St., Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7166 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$9.95
diced red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, kalmata olive, olive oil, crackers and pita
Hummus Veggie Wrap$12.95
hummus, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red pepper, olive and veggies
More about Tarrant's Cafe Downtown

