Hummus in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve hummus
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA - 501 E Grace St
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|SIDE HUMMUS
|$4.25
hummus, cucumber slices & crispy chickpeas (V, GF, DF)
|HUMMUS PLATE
|$16.00
hummus, cucumber, apple, kalamata olives, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onions & toasted bread (V, GFO, DF)
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
1 West Broad St., Richmond
|Hummus
|$9.95
diced red onion, cucumber, roasted red pepper, banana pepper, tomato, kalmata olive, olive oil, crackers and pita
|Hummus Veggie Wrap
|$12.95
hummus, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red pepper, olive and veggies