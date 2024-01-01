Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve pies

SANDWICHES

Cheddar Jackson

522 N 2nd St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oozlefinch - Das Yummy Pear Apple Pie - 7% ABV - 16oz Can$7.00
Sour ale with pear puree, apple puree, cinnamon, clove, graham cracker, and vanilla - 7% ABV
Buskey - Pumpkin Pie Cider - 6.7% ABV - 16oz Draft ²³$5.00
Crafted with pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, clove, allspice, and chocolate. The taste of fall.
More about Cheddar Jackson
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA - 501 E Grace St

501 East Grace Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KEY LIME PIE$7.00
creamy & tart on a cashew graham-cracker crust with homemade whipped topping (N)
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA - 501 E Grace St
Capital Ale House - Richmond

623 E Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie Rolls$8.00
Two rolls served with pot pie gravy.
Hot Apple Pie$8.50
Mounds of fresh, crisp organic apples, saucy, with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy crumbs. Finished with premium vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Creamy key lime pie with whipped topping, anchored with caramel drizzle and topped with shaved almonds.
More about Capital Ale House - Richmond

