Pies in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve pies
More about Cheddar Jackson
SANDWICHES
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Oozlefinch - Das Yummy Pear Apple Pie - 7% ABV - 16oz Can
|$7.00
Sour ale with pear puree, apple puree, cinnamon, clove, graham cracker, and vanilla - 7% ABV
|Buskey - Pumpkin Pie Cider - 6.7% ABV - 16oz Draft ²³
|$5.00
Crafted with pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, clove, allspice, and chocolate. The taste of fall.
More about Secret Sandwich Society - RVA - 501 E Grace St
Secret Sandwich Society - RVA - 501 E Grace St
501 East Grace Street, Richmond
|KEY LIME PIE
|$7.00
creamy & tart on a cashew graham-cracker crust with homemade whipped topping (N)
More about Capital Ale House - Richmond
Capital Ale House - Richmond
623 E Main St, Richmond
|Chicken Pot Pie Rolls
|$8.00
Two rolls served with pot pie gravy.
|Hot Apple Pie
|$8.50
Mounds of fresh, crisp organic apples, saucy, with cinnamon apple cider and loaded with crunchy crumbs. Finished with premium vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Creamy key lime pie with whipped topping, anchored with caramel drizzle and topped with shaved almonds.