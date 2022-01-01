Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Near West End restaurants you'll love

Near West End restaurants
Near West End's top cuisines

Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses
Must-try Near West End restaurants

The Greek Taverna image

 

The Greek Taverna

1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shish Kebobs
2 shish kebobs either chicken or lamb and 1 veggie kebob. Choice of 2 sides
Gyro$11.50
Sliced Gyro meat served on Pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and side of tzatziki. Served with Fries
Full Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
More about The Greek Taverna
Osaka image

 

Osaka

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Miso Soup$3.00
*gluten free, vegan
Miso soup, tofu, seaweed, scallions
Starburst Roll$13.00
Tuna, salmon & avocado flash fried, served with spicy sauce
Edamame$4.00
Steamed soybeans sprinkled with coarse salt
More about Osaka
Chopt Creative Salad Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

1601 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond

Avg 4.1 (528 reviews)
More about Chopt Creative Salad Co.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Near West End

Scallops

Cake

Salmon

Calamari

Chocolate Cake

Octopus

