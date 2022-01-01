Near West End restaurants you'll love
Near West End's top cuisines
Must-try Near West End restaurants
More about The Greek Taverna
The Greek Taverna
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
|Popular items
|Shish Kebobs
2 shish kebobs either chicken or lamb and 1 veggie kebob. Choice of 2 sides
|Gyro
|$11.50
Sliced Gyro meat served on Pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and side of tzatziki. Served with Fries
|Full Greek Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, pepperonchinis, Kalamata olives and Feta. Finished with our Homemade Greek dressing.
More about Osaka
Osaka
5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
*gluten free, vegan
Miso soup, tofu, seaweed, scallions
|Starburst Roll
|$13.00
Tuna, salmon & avocado flash fried, served with spicy sauce
|Edamame
|$4.00
Steamed soybeans sprinkled with coarse salt