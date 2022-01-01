Cake in Near West End

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Near West End restaurants that serve cake
The Greek Taverna
1903 Staples Mill Rd, West End
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$8.00
More about The Greek Taverna
Osaka
5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$6.50
Creamy chocolate mousse with milk chocolate icing and a dark chocolate glaze.
Limoncello Mascarpone Cake
$6.50
Light, yellow cake topped with Limoncello Icing finished with Mascarpone Cheese.
More about Osaka
