Scott's Addition restaurants you'll love

Go
Scott's Addition restaurants
Toast

Scott's Addition's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Scroll right

Must-try Scott's Addition restaurants

Banner pic

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lucky Af Roll$16.00
#1 seller! Shrimp tempura inside topped with spicy lump crab and avocado. Finished with sweet soy and crunch
Shrimp Tempura$7.00
Shrimp tempura with kani, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
Get Naked Roll$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado with black caviar, sweet soy, spicy mayo and chili
More about Lucky AF
Perch image

 

Perch

2918 W. Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tres Leches Bread Pudding$9.00
cherries, dulce de leche, candied pecans, whipped cream
Lumpia (3)$15.00
Chef Mike's family recipe, pork lumpia, served with sweet chili sauce
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Topped with hot honey (gf/vo)
More about Perch
Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop image

 

Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop

3406 W. Leigh Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bar Wrench$3.00
On Sale - 25% Off!
Last Leaf Maple Brown Ale - 6PK CANS$11.99
It's back!
Snow Blind Doppelbock - 6PK BTLS$11.99
Low Stock Alert!
More about Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop
The HofGarden image

 

The HofGarden

2818 W Broad St Richmond,, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Chicken Dinner(weekends only)$32.00
A monster coriander brined chicken, seasoned with your choice of pesto, lemon pepper, or buffalo sauce. Served with a family sized house salad, marinated cucumbers, pasta salad, beans, and house made focaccia.
Served Hot. Feeds 5+
Charcuterie Box $10$10.00
Assorted meats, cheeses, crackers, served with seasonal jelly, mustard and grapes. Serves 2-3
Wings$5.00
5 Wings (Mix of Flats and Drums) tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, BBQ, Szechuan, Honey Habanero, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
More about The HofGarden
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque image

BBQ

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque

3201 W. Moore Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackstrap Collard Greens
Collards slow cooked with red onion, garlic, house bacon, hot sauce and blackstrap molasses
Jalapeno Mac & Cheese
Creamy and cheesy with a touch of jalapeńos
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
All Natural Duroc Pork served with Tangy White Slaw or Red Terlingua Cole Slaw
More about ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
Boulevard Burger image

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chuck Norris$9.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese crumbles & Blackening spice
Plain Jane$6.95
meat & bun only
B3's 3 Pack$6.75
carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, special Boulevard sauce
More about Boulevard Burger
Ardent Craft Ales image

 

Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Highpoint DIPA 16oz 4-pack$15.00
Our latest batch of Highpoint DIPA is a completely new recipe, designed to be hop-forward with a clean finish. Double dry hopped with a blend of Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops, Highpoint is a big, hazy double IPA with notes of pineapple, orange, and melon. Full-bodied, soft, and super flavorful. 8% ABV • 7 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Dark Rye 16oz 4-pack$14.00
Dark Rye is an American imperial stout brewed with rye and chocolate malts. Notes of dark chocolate and a roasty malt base balance an earthy, spicy character from the rye addition in this big, full-bodied stout. 9.8% ABV • 45 IBU
Saison 12oz 6-pack$11.00
Ardent Saison is a classic farmhouse ale, brewed with premium German malt and Czech Saaz hops. The traditional yeast strain balances fruity esters, mild spiciness, and dry finish in this refreshing, effervescent beer. 6.7% ABV • 25 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
More about Ardent Craft Ales
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$13.98
Smoked Wings (15)$20.98
12 Boneless$14.58
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The BBQ Slider Spread$60.00
Choice of house-smoked Springer Mountain pulled chicken, Heritage Farms braised pork or beef short rib. Includes 3 pounds of meat, 24 slider rolls, coleslaw, pickles, pickled red onions, two sauces. One spread feeds 8-12. Add a side and salad for a great meal! CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SESAME
Mac & Cheese$28.00
You're never too grown up for mac and cheese. Ooey, gooey, cheesy with a little crunch. One half pan feeds 10 -12 as a side and 8 as a main. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS
Marinated Roasted Vegetables$18.00
Cauliflower, fennel, and carrots roasted in the brick oven and served in a marinade of olive oil, capers, garlic, and lemon. Served at room temperature or lightly heated. Serves 8-10 people as a side. (GF, V)
More about Tazza Kitchen
Fat Dragon image

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chili Dumplings$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper paste, hosin & ponzu. Topped with scallions.
Garlic Chicken$17.00
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with broccoli and home made brown garlic sauce.
Wonton Soup$3.00
Pork & leek wontons made in-house with cabbage and scallions, in clarified chicken stock
More about Fat Dragon
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image

 

Three Notch'd Brewing Company

2930 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
40 Mile IPA
6.1% ABV / 50 IBU. Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.
King of Clouds Juicy IPA
7.5% ABV | 10 IBU⁠
Inspired by the most popular of our Nephology IPA series, this exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical IPA!⁠
Local Lager
5.2% ABV | 12 IBU
Brewed in honor of the anniversary of Brewmaster Dave Warwick and his wife, Michelle, this wheat ale is light and refreshing. The fruity, apple/pear flavors from the special Belgian yeast is a match made in heaven with the orange peel, coriander, and Celestial Seasonings chamomile added.
More about Three Notch'd Brewing Company
Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club image

 

Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club

3406 W Moore St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club
Pinky's - Scotts Addition image

 

Pinky's - Scotts Addition

3015 Norfolk Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pinky's - Scotts Addition
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
Margherita Pizza$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Chips & Guacamole$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Scott's Addition

Chili

Arugula Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Fried Rice

Map

More near Scott's Addition to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston