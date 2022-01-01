Scott's Addition restaurants you'll love
SUSHI
Lucky AF
3103 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Lucky Af Roll
|$16.00
#1 seller! Shrimp tempura inside topped with spicy lump crab and avocado. Finished with sweet soy and crunch
|Shrimp Tempura
|$7.00
Shrimp tempura with kani, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
|Get Naked Roll
|$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and avocado with black caviar, sweet soy, spicy mayo and chili
Perch
2918 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Tres Leches Bread Pudding
|$9.00
cherries, dulce de leche, candied pecans, whipped cream
|Lumpia (3)
|$15.00
Chef Mike's family recipe, pork lumpia, served with sweet chili sauce
|Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
Topped with hot honey (gf/vo)
Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop
3406 W. Leigh Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Bar Wrench
|$3.00
On Sale - 25% Off!
|Last Leaf Maple Brown Ale - 6PK CANS
|$11.99
It's back!
|Snow Blind Doppelbock - 6PK BTLS
|$11.99
Low Stock Alert!
The HofGarden
2818 W Broad St Richmond,, Richmond
|Popular items
|Roast Chicken Dinner(weekends only)
|$32.00
A monster coriander brined chicken, seasoned with your choice of pesto, lemon pepper, or buffalo sauce. Served with a family sized house salad, marinated cucumbers, pasta salad, beans, and house made focaccia.
Served Hot. Feeds 5+
|Charcuterie Box $10
|$10.00
Assorted meats, cheeses, crackers, served with seasonal jelly, mustard and grapes. Serves 2-3
|Wings
|$5.00
5 Wings (Mix of Flats and Drums) tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, BBQ, Szechuan, Honey Habanero, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
BBQ
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
3201 W. Moore Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Blackstrap Collard Greens
Collards slow cooked with red onion, garlic, house bacon, hot sauce and blackstrap molasses
|Jalapeno Mac & Cheese
Creamy and cheesy with a touch of jalapeńos
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.00
All Natural Duroc Pork served with Tangy White Slaw or Red Terlingua Cole Slaw
Boulevard Burger
1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chuck Norris
|$9.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese crumbles & Blackening spice
|Plain Jane
|$6.95
meat & bun only
|B3's 3 Pack
|$6.75
carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, special Boulevard sauce
Ardent Craft Ales
3200 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Highpoint DIPA 16oz 4-pack
|$15.00
Our latest batch of Highpoint DIPA is a completely new recipe, designed to be hop-forward with a clean finish. Double dry hopped with a blend of Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops, Highpoint is a big, hazy double IPA with notes of pineapple, orange, and melon. Full-bodied, soft, and super flavorful. 8% ABV • 7 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
|Dark Rye 16oz 4-pack
|$14.00
Dark Rye is an American imperial stout brewed with rye and chocolate malts. Notes of dark chocolate and a roasty malt base balance an earthy, spicy character from the rye addition in this big, full-bodied stout. 9.8% ABV • 45 IBU
|Saison 12oz 6-pack
|$11.00
Ardent Saison is a classic farmhouse ale, brewed with premium German malt and Czech Saaz hops. The traditional yeast strain balances fruity esters, mild spiciness, and dry finish in this refreshing, effervescent beer. 6.7% ABV • 25 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.98
|Smoked Wings (15)
|$20.98
|12 Boneless
|$14.58
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Popular items
|The BBQ Slider Spread
|$60.00
Choice of house-smoked Springer Mountain pulled chicken, Heritage Farms braised pork or beef short rib. Includes 3 pounds of meat, 24 slider rolls, coleslaw, pickles, pickled red onions, two sauces. One spread feeds 8-12. Add a side and salad for a great meal! CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, SESAME
|Mac & Cheese
|$28.00
You're never too grown up for mac and cheese. Ooey, gooey, cheesy with a little crunch. One half pan feeds 10 -12 as a side and 8 as a main. (VEG) CONTAINS: DAIRY, WHEAT, EGGS
|Marinated Roasted Vegetables
|$18.00
Cauliflower, fennel, and carrots roasted in the brick oven and served in a marinade of olive oil, capers, garlic, and lemon. Served at room temperature or lightly heated. Serves 8-10 people as a side. (GF, V)
Fat Dragon
1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chili Dumplings
|$8.00
House made pork dumplings, steamed and served in a spicy chili pepper paste, hosin & ponzu. Topped with scallions.
|Garlic Chicken
|$17.00
Thinly sliced chicken breast sautéed with broccoli and home made brown garlic sauce.
|Wonton Soup
|$3.00
Pork & leek wontons made in-house with cabbage and scallions, in clarified chicken stock
Three Notch'd Brewing Company
2930 W Broad St, Richmond
|Popular items
|40 Mile IPA
6.1% ABV / 50 IBU. Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.
|King of Clouds Juicy IPA
7.5% ABV | 10 IBU
Inspired by the most popular of our Nephology IPA series, this exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical IPA!
|Local Lager
5.2% ABV | 12 IBU
Brewed in honor of the anniversary of Brewmaster Dave Warwick and his wife, Michelle, this wheat ale is light and refreshing. The fruity, apple/pear flavors from the special Belgian yeast is a match made in heaven with the orange peel, coriander, and Celestial Seasonings chamomile added.
Tang & Biscuit Shuffleboard Social Club
3406 W Moore St, Richmond
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
|$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
|Margherita Pizza
|$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
|Chips & Guacamole
|$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)