Scott's Addition brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Must-try brewpubs & breweries in Scott's Addition
Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop
3406 W. Leigh Street, Richmond
|Bar Wrench
|$3.00
|Last Leaf Maple Brown Ale - 6PK CANS
|$11.99
|Snow Blind Doppelbock - 6PK BTLS
|$11.99
Boulevard Burger
1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond
|Chuck Norris
|$9.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese crumbles & Blackening spice
|Plain Jane
|$6.95
meat & bun only
|B3's 3 Pack
|$6.75
carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, special Boulevard sauce
Ardent Craft Ales
3200 W Leigh St, Richmond
|Highpoint DIPA 16oz 4-pack
|$15.00
Our latest batch of Highpoint DIPA is a completely new recipe, designed to be hop-forward with a clean finish. Double dry hopped with a blend of Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops, Highpoint is a big, hazy double IPA with notes of pineapple, orange, and melon. Full-bodied, soft, and super flavorful. 8% ABV • 7 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
|Dark Rye 16oz 4-pack
|$14.00
Dark Rye is an American imperial stout brewed with rye and chocolate malts. Notes of dark chocolate and a roasty malt base balance an earthy, spicy character from the rye addition in this big, full-bodied stout. 9.8% ABV • 45 IBU
|Saison 12oz 6-pack
|$11.00
Ardent Saison is a classic farmhouse ale, brewed with premium German malt and Czech Saaz hops. The traditional yeast strain balances fruity esters, mild spiciness, and dry finish in this refreshing, effervescent beer. 6.7% ABV • 25 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
Three Notch'd Brewing Company
2930 W Broad St, Richmond
|40 Mile IPA
6.1% ABV / 50 IBU. Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.
|King of Clouds Juicy IPA
7.5% ABV | 10 IBU
Inspired by the most popular of our Nephology IPA series, this exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical IPA!
|Local Lager
5.2% ABV | 12 IBU
Brewed in honor of the anniversary of Brewmaster Dave Warwick and his wife, Michelle, this wheat ale is light and refreshing. The fruity, apple/pear flavors from the special Belgian yeast is a match made in heaven with the orange peel, coriander, and Celestial Seasonings chamomile added.