Scott's Addition brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop image

 

Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop

3406 W. Leigh Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bar Wrench$3.00
On Sale - 25% Off!
Last Leaf Maple Brown Ale - 6PK CANS$11.99
It's back!
Snow Blind Doppelbock - 6PK BTLS$11.99
Low Stock Alert!
More about Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop
Boulevard Burger image

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chuck Norris$9.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese crumbles & Blackening spice
Plain Jane$6.95
meat & bun only
B3's 3 Pack$6.75
carmelized onions, cheddar cheese, special Boulevard sauce
More about Boulevard Burger
Ardent Craft Ales image

 

Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Highpoint DIPA 16oz 4-pack$15.00
Our latest batch of Highpoint DIPA is a completely new recipe, designed to be hop-forward with a clean finish. Double dry hopped with a blend of Idaho 7, Citra, Galaxy, and El Dorado hops, Highpoint is a big, hazy double IPA with notes of pineapple, orange, and melon. Full-bodied, soft, and super flavorful. 8% ABV • 7 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Dark Rye 16oz 4-pack$14.00
Dark Rye is an American imperial stout brewed with rye and chocolate malts. Notes of dark chocolate and a roasty malt base balance an earthy, spicy character from the rye addition in this big, full-bodied stout. 9.8% ABV • 45 IBU
Saison 12oz 6-pack$11.00
Ardent Saison is a classic farmhouse ale, brewed with premium German malt and Czech Saaz hops. The traditional yeast strain balances fruity esters, mild spiciness, and dry finish in this refreshing, effervescent beer. 6.7% ABV • 25 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
More about Ardent Craft Ales
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image

 

Three Notch'd Brewing Company

2930 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
40 Mile IPA
6.1% ABV / 50 IBU. Our flagship IPA combines citrus, peach, and pineapple flavors with mild bitterness and crisp malt body for a refreshing, delicious beer.
King of Clouds Juicy IPA
7.5% ABV | 10 IBU⁠
Inspired by the most popular of our Nephology IPA series, this exceptionally juicy IPA is hopped with Idaho 7 and Citra. Enjoy this pillowy profile with notes of mango, orange, and tangerine for a true tropical IPA!⁠
Local Lager
5.2% ABV | 12 IBU
Brewed in honor of the anniversary of Brewmaster Dave Warwick and his wife, Michelle, this wheat ale is light and refreshing. The fruity, apple/pear flavors from the special Belgian yeast is a match made in heaven with the orange peel, coriander, and Celestial Seasonings chamomile added.
More about Three Notch'd Brewing Company

