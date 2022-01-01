Brisket in Scott's Addition
Scott's Addition restaurants that serve brisket
More about ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
BBQ
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
3201 W. Moore Street, Richmond
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
USDA All Natural Prime Grade Brisket served with Thick Sauce and White Ceviche Onions or Pickled Red Onions
|Beef Brisket
|$22.00
USDA All Natural Prime Grade
[sold in 1/2 lb increments only]
[we will do our best to accommodate your requested cut]
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Smoked Brisket Burritos
|$85.00
House-made flour tortillas, smoked prime beef brisket, rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY, ANCHOVY (WORCESTERSHIRE)