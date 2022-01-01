Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Scott's Addition

Scott's Addition restaurants
Scott's Addition restaurants that serve brisket

BBQ

ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque

3201 W. Moore Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1548 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$13.00
USDA All Natural Prime Grade Brisket served with Thick Sauce and White Ceviche Onions or Pickled Red Onions
Beef Brisket$22.00
USDA All Natural Prime Grade
[sold in 1/2 lb increments only]
[we will do our best to accommodate your requested cut]
Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Burritos$85.00
House-made flour tortillas, smoked prime beef brisket, rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY, ANCHOVY (WORCESTERSHIRE)
