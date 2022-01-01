Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Scott's Addition

Go
Scott's Addition restaurants
Toast

Scott's Addition restaurants that serve burritos

Consumer pic

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - 1405 Roseneath Road

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$13.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - 1405 Roseneath Road
Item pic

 

Tazza Kitchen - Catering

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Burritos$85.00
House-made flour tortillas, smoked prime beef brisket, rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY, ANCHOVY (WORCESTERSHIRE)
Mix 2 Burritos$75.00
House-made flour tortillas, choice of seasonal vegetables, smoked brisket, or grilled chicken. Green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
Chicken Burritos$75.00
House-made flour tortillas, grilled Springer Mountain chicken, green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
More about Tazza Kitchen - Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Scott's Addition

Spaghetti

Flat Iron Steaks

Cookies

Shrimp Rolls

Vegan Sandwiches

Salmon

Sweet Potato Fries

Chili

Map

More near Scott's Addition to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (611 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (250 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1842 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston