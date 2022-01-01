Burritos in Scott's Addition
Scott's Addition restaurants that serve burritos
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - 1405 Roseneath Road
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant - 1405 Roseneath Road
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.98
More about Tazza Kitchen - Catering
Tazza Kitchen - Catering
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Smoked Brisket Burritos
|$85.00
House-made flour tortillas, smoked prime beef brisket, rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY, ANCHOVY (WORCESTERSHIRE)
|Mix 2 Burritos
|$75.00
House-made flour tortillas, choice of seasonal vegetables, smoked brisket, or grilled chicken. Green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY
|Chicken Burritos
|$75.00
House-made flour tortillas, grilled Springer Mountain chicken, green rice, black beans, cheese, with salsa ranchera and crema. Add a side or salad for a great meal. Ten large burritos are individually wrapped and cut in half. Serves 10-20 depending on appetite. CONTAINS: WHEAT, DAIRY