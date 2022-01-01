Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Scott's Addition

Scott's Addition restaurants
Scott's Addition restaurants that serve cucumber salad

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$5.00
More about Lucky AF
Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$2.00
Cucumber, cherry tomato, vinegar, citrus, white onion, serrano, pineapple
More about Ardent Craft Ales

