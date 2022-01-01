Flat iron steaks in Scott's Addition
Scott's Addition restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond
|Steak and Cheese Flat Iron
|$12.98
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen
3332 Pump Road, Henrico
|Marinated Flat Iron Steak
|$80.00
Sliced grilled flank steak marinated in lemongrass, fish sauce, and garlic served with green rice, pineapple and cucumber chutney, toasted peanuts. Add a salad for a great meal. Serves 8-12. (GF) CONTAINS: FISH, PEANUTS
More about Tazza Kitchen
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
|Aspen Ridge Flat Iron Steak
|$25.90
creamy peppercorn potatoes, salsa verde, baked local egg* (gf)