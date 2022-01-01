Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flat iron steaks in Scott's Addition

Go
Scott's Addition restaurants
Toast

Scott's Addition restaurants that serve flat iron steaks

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak and Cheese Flat Iron$12.98
More about Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marinated Flat Iron Steak$80.00
Sliced grilled flank steak marinated in lemongrass, fish sauce, and garlic served with green rice, pineapple and cucumber chutney, toasted peanuts. Add a salad for a great meal. Serves 8-12. (GF) CONTAINS: FISH, PEANUTS
More about Tazza Kitchen
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Aspen Ridge Flat Iron Steak$25.90
creamy peppercorn potatoes, salsa verde, baked local egg* (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Scott's Addition

Kale Salad

Cheeseburgers

Goat Cheese Salad

Dumplings

Kimchi

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Salmon

Map

More near Scott's Addition to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston