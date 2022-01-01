Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Scott's Addition

Go
Scott's Addition restaurants
Toast

Scott's Addition restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Green Beans$6.00
More about Boulevard Burger
Green Bean Stir Fry image

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Bean Stir Fry$9.00
Fresh green beans stir fried with garlic, minced onion, soy sauce and additional spices.
More about Fat Dragon

Browse other tasty dishes in Scott's Addition

Dumplings

Calamari

Fried Rice

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Spaghetti

Map

More near Scott's Addition to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (558 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1673 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston