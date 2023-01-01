Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Scott's Addition

Go
Scott's Addition restaurants
Toast

Scott's Addition restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Banner pic

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast$10.00
Grilled chicken breast with your choice of steamed veggies or white rice.
Get both for $2.00 more!
Side Grilled Chicken$7.00
More about Lucky AF
Boulevard Burger image

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arthur Ashe Grilled Chicken Salad$12.49
Sourdough Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich$12.49
grilled chicken breast, avocado, crispy smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, toasted sourdough
More about Boulevard Burger
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, red onion, romesco, locally baked roll
More about Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

Browse other tasty dishes in Scott's Addition

Crispy Chicken

Chili Dogs

Curry

Sliders

French Fries

Tacos

Jalapeno Poppers

Chili

Map

More near Scott's Addition to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (892 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (843 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (287 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2288 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston