Pies in Scott's Addition

Scott's Addition restaurants
Scott's Addition restaurants that serve pies

Fat Dragon image

 

Fat Dragon

1200 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie White Russian$10.00
More about Fat Dragon
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.90
blackberry vincotto reduction, whipped cream, lime zest
Brown Sugar Pie$6.50
shortbread cookie crust, soft whipped cream, powdered sugar
More about Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition

