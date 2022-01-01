Shockoe Bottom restaurants you'll love

Shockoe Bottom restaurants
Toast

Shockoe Bottom's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Shockoe Bottom restaurants

LuLu’s Restaurant image

 

LuLu’s Restaurant

21 N 17th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle$15.00
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
Corned Beef Hash$16.00
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
More about LuLu’s Restaurant
Daily Menu Restaurant image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
VA CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST/GOUDA CHEESE/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO
CRAB FRIES$12.00
LUMP CRAB MEAT/ DM SAUCE
BIG HOKIE TURKEY BURGER$10.00
SPINACH/PEPPERS/FRIED ONIONS/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO/HOUSEMADE DM SAUCE
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
Tio Pablo Taqueria image

 

Tio Pablo Taqueria

1703 East Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tres Leches$5.00
Classic "three milks" cake with coconut flakes, seasonal fruit & whipped cream
Cheesecake Habanero$5.00
with whipped cream and seasonal fruit
Chile Relleno$11.00
One Egg battered, fried poblano chili stuffed with either flank steak ~or~ queso fresco served with two sides.
More about Tio Pablo Taqueria
Station 2 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
CHOW BELLA$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
CLASSIC STATION 2$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
More about Station 2
Bellos Lounge image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bellos Lounge

1712 E Franklin St, Richmond

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JOLLOF RICE / ROASTED CHICKEN$18.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and roasted chicken
JOLLOF RICE / LAMB$25.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and grilled lamb.
JOLLOF RICE$12.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and your choice of protein.
More about Bellos Lounge
Hot Chick image

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Chicken$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, smoky honey mustard and spicy honey.
Hot Chick$14.00
Nashville-style, dill pickles, ranch and ranch slaw.
Buffalo Soldier$14.00
House hot sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, and blue cheese dressing.
More about Hot Chick
Tipsy Crab Seafood image

 

Tipsy Crab Seafood

1700 E Main St., Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tipsy Crab Fries$13.00
Coated fries covered in white creamy sauce with seasoned crab meat topped with our signature house made Tipsy Sauce.
Fried Shrimp Po Boy$14.00
Deep fried shrimp served on a toasted hoagie. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
Love Is Love Combo$55.00
LB Snow Crab Legs & LB Shrimp, comes with corn cobs (2), potato (1)
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Oak & Apple image

 

Oak & Apple

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PIG CRAFTER'S PULLED PORK
Choice of either sandwich, 1/2 pound, or whole pound
BUTTER BURGER$10.00
A 5oz Seven Hills beef patty topped with your choice of cheddar or gouda cheese, pickles, onions, and mustard
Double patty $14
Add mac’n cheese +$2
Add pulled pork +$3
Add house cut bacon +$2
WINGS$13.00
Smoked chicken wings (set of 7) with your choice of apple bbq, buffalo, naked, or red chili pepper dry rub house smoked wings served with sour cream, blue cheese dressing or ranch.
More about Oak & Apple
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
Takeout
More about Millie's Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Shockoe Bottom

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Waffles

