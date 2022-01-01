Shockoe Bottom restaurants you'll love
Shockoe Bottom's top cuisines
Must-try Shockoe Bottom restaurants
More about LuLu’s Restaurant
LuLu’s Restaurant
21 N 17th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken & Biscuit
|$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
|Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
|$15.00
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
|Corned Beef Hash
|$16.00
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|Popular items
|VA CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
FRIED CHICKEN BREAST/GOUDA CHEESE/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO
|CRAB FRIES
|$12.00
LUMP CRAB MEAT/ DM SAUCE
|BIG HOKIE TURKEY BURGER
|$10.00
SPINACH/PEPPERS/FRIED ONIONS/LETTUCE/TOMATO/MAYO/HOUSEMADE DM SAUCE
More about Tio Pablo Taqueria
Tio Pablo Taqueria
1703 East Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Tres Leches
|$5.00
Classic "three milks" cake with coconut flakes, seasonal fruit & whipped cream
|Cheesecake Habanero
|$5.00
with whipped cream and seasonal fruit
|Chile Relleno
|$11.00
One Egg battered, fried poblano chili stuffed with either flank steak ~or~ queso fresco served with two sides.
More about Station 2
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER
|$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
|CHOW BELLA
|$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
|CLASSIC STATION 2
|$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
More about Bellos Lounge
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bellos Lounge
1712 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Popular items
|JOLLOF RICE / ROASTED CHICKEN
|$18.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and roasted chicken
|JOLLOF RICE / LAMB
|$25.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and grilled lamb.
|JOLLOF RICE
|$12.00
rice cooked in a mildly spicy tomato sauce and served with a side salad and your choice of protein.
More about Hot Chick
CHICKEN
Hot Chick
7 N. 17th St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classic Chicken
|$13.00
Shredded Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, smoky honey mustard and spicy honey.
|Hot Chick
|$14.00
Nashville-style, dill pickles, ranch and ranch slaw.
|Buffalo Soldier
|$14.00
House hot sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, and blue cheese dressing.
More about Tipsy Crab Seafood
Tipsy Crab Seafood
1700 E Main St., Richmond
|Popular items
|Tipsy Crab Fries
|$13.00
Coated fries covered in white creamy sauce with seasoned crab meat topped with our signature house made Tipsy Sauce.
|Fried Shrimp Po Boy
|$14.00
Deep fried shrimp served on a toasted hoagie. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, & Tipsy Sauce.
|Love Is Love Combo
|$55.00
LB Snow Crab Legs & LB Shrimp, comes with corn cobs (2), potato (1)
More about Oak & Apple
Oak & Apple
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|PIG CRAFTER'S PULLED PORK
Choice of either sandwich, 1/2 pound, or whole pound
|BUTTER BURGER
|$10.00
A 5oz Seven Hills beef patty topped with your choice of cheddar or gouda cheese, pickles, onions, and mustard
Double patty $14
Add mac’n cheese +$2
Add pulled pork +$3
Add house cut bacon +$2
|WINGS
|$13.00
Smoked chicken wings (set of 7) with your choice of apple bbq, buffalo, naked, or red chili pepper dry rub house smoked wings served with sour cream, blue cheese dressing or ranch.