Shockoe Bottom breakfast spots you'll love

LuLu’s Restaurant image

 

LuLu’s Restaurant

21 N 17th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Biscuit$15.00
Fried chicken on a buttermilk biscuit with 2 fried eggs*, sausage gravy & honey
Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle$15.00
Half a red velvet waffle with fried chicken, 2 scrambled eggs* & a side of sausage gravy
Corned Beef Hash$16.00
Spiced beef brisket slow-roasted with onions & green peppers, topped with poached eggs* & hollandaise*; served with grilled asparagus
Station 2 image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRIDDLE PRESSED BURGER$4.50
Pressed Burgers are half the size of our Gourmet Burgers, they're cooked on our flat top griddle, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
You can choose to add more toppings, like cheese or bacon.
CHOW BELLA$13.00
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
CLASSIC STATION 2$13.00
topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & your choice of cheese
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
Takeout
