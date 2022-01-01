Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Shockoe Bottom

Shockoe Bottom restaurants
Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Daily Menu Restaurant image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$10.00
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chipotle-marinated Chicken Sandwich$12.00
With lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun
More about Millie's Diner

Map

Map

