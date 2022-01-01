Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chipotle chicken in
Shockoe Bottom
/
Richmond
/
Shockoe Bottom
/
Chipotle Chicken
Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
No reviews yet
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
$10.00
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
SANDWICHES
Millie's Diner
2603 East Main St, Richmond
Avg 4.7
(2381 reviews)
Grilled Chipotle-marinated Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
With lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun
More about Millie's Diner
