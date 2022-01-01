Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Shockoe Bottom
Richmond
Croissants
Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve croissants
LuLu’s Restaurant
21 N 17th St, Richmond
No reviews yet
Croissant Sandwich
$9.00
Fried eggs* & white cheddar on a toasted croissant
More about LuLu’s Restaurant
SANDWICHES
Millie's Diner - 2603 East Main St
2603 East Main St, Richmond
Avg 4.7
(2381 reviews)
Grilled Croissant
$2.50
More about Millie's Diner - 2603 East Main St
