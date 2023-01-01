Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Shockoe Bottom

Go
Shockoe Bottom restaurants
Toast

Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Tio Pablo Taqueria

1703 East Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$16.00
Corn tortilla chips & your choice of taco filling plus queso
Chihuahua, corn & black bean salsa, pickled jalapeños, pickled
red onions, crema & a dollop of guacamole. Served with a side of rice & beans.
More about Tio Pablo Taqueria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
AMERICAN NACHOS$8.00
house made potato chips covered in chili, beer cheese, & diced jalapenos
More about Station 2
Oak & Apple image

 

Historical Restaurant Concepts

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ NACHOS$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with burnt end beans, cheddar cheese, char-grilled corn pico, pulled pork, and sour cream
(Gluten free)
HALF BBQ NACHOS$11.00
Tortilla chips topped with burnt end beans, cheddar cheese, char-grilled corn pico, pulled pork, and sour cream
(Gluten free)
HALF VEGGIE NACHOS$11.00
Cheddar tortilla chips topped with veggie beans, cheddar cheese, scallions, char-grilled corn pico, jackfruit, and chive sour cream
(Gluten free)
More about Historical Restaurant Concepts

