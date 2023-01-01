Nachos in Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve nachos
More about Tio Pablo Taqueria
Tio Pablo Taqueria
1703 East Main St, Richmond
|Nachos
|$16.00
Corn tortilla chips & your choice of taco filling plus queso
Chihuahua, corn & black bean salsa, pickled jalapeños, pickled
red onions, crema & a dollop of guacamole. Served with a side of rice & beans.
More about Station 2
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Station 2
2016 East Main St, Richmond
|AMERICAN NACHOS
|$8.00
house made potato chips covered in chili, beer cheese, & diced jalapenos
More about Historical Restaurant Concepts
Historical Restaurant Concepts
1814 E. Main St, Richmond
|BBQ NACHOS
|$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with burnt end beans, cheddar cheese, char-grilled corn pico, pulled pork, and sour cream
(Gluten free)
|HALF BBQ NACHOS
|$11.00
Tortilla chips topped with burnt end beans, cheddar cheese, char-grilled corn pico, pulled pork, and sour cream
(Gluten free)
|HALF VEGGIE NACHOS
|$11.00
Cheddar tortilla chips topped with veggie beans, cheddar cheese, scallions, char-grilled corn pico, jackfruit, and chive sour cream
(Gluten free)