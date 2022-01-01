Salmon in Shockoe Bottom
Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve salmon
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
Daily Menu Restaurant
1706 e.main street, Richmond
|SALMON EGG ROLL
|$8.00
|Salmon nuggets
|$12.00
More about Bellos Lounge
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bellos Lounge
1712 E Franklin St, Richmond
|CRAB STUFFED JERK SALMON
|$23.00
6oz wild caught salmon, stuffed with super lump, fresh crab meat, dressed with our signature home-made jerk sauce, and cooked to perfection. served over a bed of asparagus, coconut rice and a creamy butter garlic sauce.
|RASTA PASTA - SALMON
|$16.00