Salmon in Shockoe Bottom

Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve salmon

SALMON EGG ROLL image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALMON EGG ROLL$8.00
Salmon nuggets$12.00
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
CRAB STUFFED JERK SALMON image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bellos Lounge

1712 E Franklin St, Richmond

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB STUFFED JERK SALMON$23.00
6oz wild caught salmon, stuffed with super lump, fresh crab meat, dressed with our signature home-made jerk sauce, and cooked to perfection. served over a bed of asparagus, coconut rice and a creamy butter garlic sauce.
RASTA PASTA - SALMON$16.00
More about Bellos Lounge

