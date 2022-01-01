Southern Fan restaurants you'll love
Good Eats Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
Popular items
Buttermilk Chicken
|$10.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickle | Avocado Ranch | Brioche Bun
Spanakopita
|$8.00
Crispy Filo Dough | Spinach | Feta | Onions
Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
3 Tacos: Blackened Shrimp | Roasted Corn | Pickled Red Cabbage | Yum Yum Sauce | Flour Tortilla
PIZZA
Pizza & Beer of Richmond
2553 W Cary Street, Richmond
Popular items
Roasted Wings (12)
|$18.00
Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ
Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Fried Cauliflower Wings
|$9.00
Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites. Sauces: Signature Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ
**BREADING CONTAINS MILK**
The Beet Box
2611 W Cary, Richmond
Popular items
Acai Me
|$10.00
Acai, Strawberry, Mango and Apple Juice
Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
Sweet Slice
|$8.00
Locally Baked French Bread
Almond Butter
Sliced Banana
Sliced Strawberry
Blueberries
Local Honey
Seed Trilogy
Dragon Queen
|$10.00
Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Pineapple and Apple Juice
Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
Instabowl
2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Choice of Original, Nashville hot, or Mambo
Side of Fries
Original: mayo, pickles, brioche bun
Nashville: scotch bonnet bbq mayo, pickled vegetables, brioche bun
Mambo: pickles, brioche bun
CHICKEN & RICE SOUP (ARROZ CALDO) (GF)
|$6.00
Filipino chicken and rice soup with tamari marinated egg, grilled lemon, scallion
VEGETABLE PANCIT (GF)
|$10.00
filipino rice noodles, tamari, sauteed vegetables
Opa Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
Popular items
Falafel Pita Wrap
|$9.00
Falafel | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Tahini | Wrapped in a Pita
Greek Salad
|$8.00
Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Red Onions | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | House made Greek Vinagraitte
Baklava
|$3.00
Filo Dough | Walnuts | Heavy Honey Syrup