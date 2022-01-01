Southern Fan restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Southern Fan restaurants

Good Eats Food Truck image

 

Good Eats Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Chicken$10.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickle | Avocado Ranch | Brioche Bun
Spanakopita$8.00
Crispy Filo Dough | Spinach | Feta | Onions
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
3 Tacos: Blackened Shrimp | Roasted Corn | Pickled Red Cabbage | Yum Yum Sauce | Flour Tortilla
More about Good Eats Food Truck
Pizza & Beer of Richmond image

PIZZA

Pizza & Beer of Richmond

2553 W Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (2600 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Roasted Wings (12)$18.00
Oven-Roasted and then Fried Chicken Wings, served with your choice of Signature Dry Rub Spices, Asian Sauce, Buffalo Sauce, or Carolina BBQ
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
Fried Cauliflower Wings$9.00
Breaded and Fried Cauliflower Bites. Sauces: Signature Dry Rub, Asian, Buffalo, Carolina BBQ
**BREADING CONTAINS MILK**
More about Pizza & Beer of Richmond
The Beet Box image

 

The Beet Box

2611 W Cary, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai Me$10.00
Acai, Strawberry, Mango and Apple Juice
Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
Sweet Slice$8.00
Locally Baked French Bread
Almond Butter
Sliced Banana
Sliced Strawberry
Blueberries
Local Honey
Seed Trilogy
Dragon Queen$10.00
Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Pineapple and Apple Juice
Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
More about The Beet Box
Instabowl image

 

Instabowl

2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of Original, Nashville hot, or Mambo
Side of Fries
Original: mayo, pickles, brioche bun
Nashville: scotch bonnet bbq mayo, pickled vegetables, brioche bun
Mambo: pickles, brioche bun
CHICKEN & RICE SOUP (ARROZ CALDO) (GF)$6.00
Filipino chicken and rice soup with tamari marinated egg, grilled lemon, scallion
VEGETABLE PANCIT (GF)$10.00
filipino rice noodles, tamari, sauteed vegetables
More about Instabowl
Opa Food Truck image

 

Opa Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Falafel Pita Wrap$9.00
Falafel | Lettuce | Tomatoes | Tahini | Wrapped in a Pita
Greek Salad$8.00
Lettuce | Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Cabbage | Green Peppers | Red Onions | Banana Peppers | Kalamata Olives | Feta Cheese | House made Greek Vinagraitte
Baklava$3.00
Filo Dough | Walnuts | Heavy Honey Syrup
More about Opa Food Truck
