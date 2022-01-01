Fried chicken sandwiches in Southern Fan
Southern Fan restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Good Eats Food Truck
Good Eats Food Truck
Richmond Va, Richmond
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
More about Instabowl - 2601 W. Cary Street
Instabowl - 2601 W. Cary Street
2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Choice of Original, Nashville hot, or Mambo
-comes with side of Fries
Original: mayo, pickles, brioche bun
Nashville: scotch bonnet bbq mayo, pickled vegetables, brioche bun
Mambo: pickles, brioche bun