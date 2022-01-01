Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Southern Fan

Southern Fan restaurants
Southern Fan restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Good Eats Food Truck image

 

Good Eats Food Truck

Richmond Va, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato | Ranch | Brioche Bun
More about Good Eats Food Truck
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Instabowl - 2601 W. Cary Street

2601 W. Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Choice of Original, Nashville hot, or Mambo
-comes with side of Fries
Original: mayo, pickles, brioche bun
Nashville: scotch bonnet bbq mayo, pickled vegetables, brioche bun
Mambo: pickles, brioche bun
More about Instabowl - 2601 W. Cary Street

