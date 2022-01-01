The Fan American restaurants you'll love
More about The Camel
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Camel
1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.99
Honey glazed fried chicken strips served on cheese covered waffle with a bed of spinach and sriracha aioli. Garnished with scallions.
|Garlic Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Shredded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and garlic aioli on a toasted sourdough bread.
|Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.
More about Heritage
Heritage
1627 West Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Village Garden Tomato Salad
|$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
|Fried Broccoli
|$7.00
yuzu kosho aoili
|Gem Lettuce Wedge
|$12.00
herb 'Caesar,' Parmesan, crouton, white anchovy, soft boiled egg
More about Goatocado Kitchen
Goatocado Kitchen
1823 W Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl
|$10.00
Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula and quinoa. (gf, v w/o cheese)
|Mexican Ramen
|$11.75
Smoky chipotle peppers meet southwestern herbs and spices in a bold flavorful broth. Served with authentic ramen noodles, wok-seared vegetables, bean sprouts, sweet corn, adobo black beans, slow-roasted tomatoes, topped with our chipotle aioli, a lime wedge and chopped cilantro. (gf w/ rice noodles, v)
|Pomegranate Gingerade
|$3.25
20 oz. Fresh juiced ginger, Pomegranate and lemon juice, lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar
More about Beauvine Burger Concept
HAMBURGERS
Beauvine Burger Concept
1501 W Main Street, Richmond
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.00
GFO • V • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt
|Build Your Own Burger
|$9.00
All beef burgers served with some pink in the center unless "No Pink" is requested
SAUCES REQUESTED ON SIDE FOR BUILD YOUR OWN BURGERS WILL BE CHARGED $1
|Bellytimber
|$10.00
Smoked Cheddar, Onion Ring, Buttermilk Slaw, Housemade Pickles, Tomato, Duke’s Mayo, Rostov’s French Roast BBQ Sauce
More about Postbellum
SANDWICHES
Postbellum
1323 W Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
|Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
|Pies & Fries ( 2 )
|$16.00
2 british beef and vegetable pies, parsley sauce, house "hp" sauce, thin cut fries
More about Goatocado Food Cart
Goatocado Food Cart
1823 West Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Californian Quinoa Bowl
|$10.00
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado,served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula, and quinoa.