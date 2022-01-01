The Fan American restaurants you'll love

The Fan restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in The Fan

The Camel image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Camel

1621 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle$13.99
Honey glazed fried chicken strips served on cheese covered waffle with a bed of spinach and sriracha aioli. Garnished with scallions.
Garlic Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Shredded chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, tomato and garlic aioli on a toasted sourdough bread.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Shredded chicken, pesto, mozzarella, tomato, and mixed greens on toasted sourdough bread.
More about The Camel
Heritage image

 

Heritage

1627 West Main Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Village Garden Tomato Salad$12.00
ricotta salata, pickled green tomato, green goddess
Fried Broccoli$7.00
yuzu kosho aoili
Gem Lettuce Wedge$12.00
herb 'Caesar,' Parmesan, crouton, white anchovy, soft boiled egg
More about Heritage
Goatocado Kitchen image

 

Goatocado Kitchen

1823 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$10.00
Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula and quinoa. (gf, v w/o cheese)
Mexican Ramen$11.75
Smoky chipotle peppers meet southwestern herbs and spices in a bold flavorful broth. Served with authentic ramen noodles, wok-seared vegetables, bean sprouts, sweet corn, adobo black beans, slow-roasted tomatoes, topped with our chipotle aioli, a lime wedge and chopped cilantro. (gf w/ rice noodles, v)
Pomegranate Gingerade$3.25
20 oz. Fresh juiced ginger, Pomegranate and lemon juice, lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar
More about Goatocado Kitchen
Beauvine Burger Concept image

HAMBURGERS

Beauvine Burger Concept

1501 W Main Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (6576 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.00
GFO • V • Seasoned with Maldon Sea Salt
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
All beef burgers served with some pink in the center unless "No Pink" is requested
SAUCES REQUESTED ON SIDE FOR BUILD YOUR OWN BURGERS WILL BE CHARGED $1
Bellytimber$10.00
Smoked Cheddar, Onion Ring, Buttermilk Slaw, Housemade Pickles, Tomato, Duke’s Mayo, Rostov’s French Roast BBQ Sauce
More about Beauvine Burger Concept
Postbellum image

SANDWICHES

Postbellum

1323 W Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (2169 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Burger$13.00
white american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, antler sauce
Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.00
fried chicken, red pepper honey, cilantro ranch, dill pickles, & lettuce
Pies & Fries ( 2 )$16.00
2 british beef and vegetable pies, parsley sauce, house "hp" sauce, thin cut fries
More about Postbellum
Restaurant banner

 

Goatocado Food Cart

1823 West Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Californian Quinoa Bowl$10.00
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado,served over a blend of massaged kales, baby arugula, and quinoa.
More about Goatocado Food Cart

