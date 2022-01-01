The Fan Mexican restaurants you'll love

The Fan restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in The Fan

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila image

TACOS

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

2229 West Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MED Guacamole (for 2-3)$9.00
house made with lime, onions, jalapeño, cilantro serves 1-2 people, with chips
MED Queso (for 2-3)$8.00
cheese dip serves 1-2 people, with chips
Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
Chicken Fiesta image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Chicken Fiesta

2311 W Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

TBT El Gallo

2118 W Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classico$13.00
choice of protein, choice of salsa, sofrito rice, frijoles de la olla (beans), chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, poblano crema, pico de gallo
El Grill Daddy$5.00
Carne Asada, pickled radish, queso fresco, guacamole, roasted onions
Slam Dunk Contest$5.00
birra de res (beef) chihuahua cheese, scallions, cilantro, consommé (beef broth)
(If you would like multiple slams please order multiple tacos, each order comes with one taco)
