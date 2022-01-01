The Fan Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in The Fan
TACOS
Barrio Taqueria + Tequila
2229 West Main St, Richmond
|Popular items
|MED Guacamole (for 2-3)
|$9.00
house made with lime, onions, jalapeño, cilantro serves 1-2 people, with chips
|MED Queso (for 2-3)
|$8.00
cheese dip serves 1-2 people, with chips
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)
|$10.95
jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli.
Not available gluten free
TBT El Gallo
2118 W Cary St, Richmond
|Popular items
|Classico
|$13.00
choice of protein, choice of salsa, sofrito rice, frijoles de la olla (beans), chihuahua cheese, cotija cheese, poblano crema, pico de gallo
|El Grill Daddy
|$5.00
Carne Asada, pickled radish, queso fresco, guacamole, roasted onions
|Slam Dunk Contest
|$5.00
birra de res (beef) chihuahua cheese, scallions, cilantro, consommé (beef broth)
(If you would like multiple slams please order multiple tacos, each order comes with one taco)