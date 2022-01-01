Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Stone Corral Brewery

83 Huntington Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Chocolate Mousse Cake
Imperial Stout / 7.9% A
A rich Imperial stout with dark roasted malt flavors, chocolate cocoa nibs, Vermont maple syrup, our special blend of Mexican chili peppers, and cinnamon sticks. Warm, full-bodied, un poco picante.
Flourless Chocolate Cake$7.00
Divine Desserts Flourless chocolate cake topped with blackberry Bramble jam & salted pepitas
More about Stone Corral Brewery
The Big Spruce image

 

The Big Spruce

39 Bridge St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry & Maduros Lemon Cake$7.00
Lemon cake topped with warm butter rum maduros, strawberries and whipped cream.
More about The Big Spruce

