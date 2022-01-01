Chicken tenders in
Richmond
/
Richmond
/
Chicken Tenders
Richmond restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Fireside
4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Richmond
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
5 Tenders with a side of sauce.
More about Fireside
Base Cafe
4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Crispy all white meat chicken tenders!
More about Base Cafe
