Chili in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve chili
FRENCH FRIES
Hatchet
30 bridge st, richmond
|Shisho, Chili & Shrimp Wontons
|$12.00
Local shisho, shrimp, grapefruit, chilis and ginger served with a rice wine, kosho dip
|Chili Crisp Tofu
|$12.00
tofu tossed in lime chili crisp served on lettuce wraps with mint, scallion, and a side of cucumber yogurt
|Chili Crisp Tuna
|$14.00
Ahi tuna tossed in lime chili crisp served on lettuce wraps with mint, scallion, and a side of cucumber yogurt
James Moore Tavern
4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton
|Chili
|$12.00
Ground beef and chunks of smoked brisket, tomato, Pabst Blue Ribbon, red and white kidney beans, and black beans topped with cheddar, sour cream, and chives. Served with tortilla chips.