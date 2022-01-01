Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve chili

Hatchet image

FRENCH FRIES

Hatchet

30 bridge st, richmond

Avg 4.1 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Shisho, Chili & Shrimp Wontons$12.00
Local shisho, shrimp, grapefruit, chilis and ginger served with a rice wine, kosho dip
Chili Crisp Tofu$12.00
tofu tossed in lime chili crisp served on lettuce wraps with mint, scallion, and a side of cucumber yogurt
Chili Crisp Tuna$14.00
Ahi tuna tossed in lime chili crisp served on lettuce wraps with mint, scallion, and a side of cucumber yogurt
More about Hatchet
Restaurant banner

 

James Moore Tavern

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$12.00
Ground beef and chunks of smoked brisket, tomato, Pabst Blue Ribbon, red and white kidney beans, and black beans topped with cheddar, sour cream, and chives. Served with tortilla chips.
More about James Moore Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Quesadillas

Pork Belly

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Lobsters

Map

More near Richmond to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston