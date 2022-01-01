Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Richmond

Go
Richmond restaurants
Toast

Richmond restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Stone Corral Brewery - 83 Huntington Rd

83 Huntington Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mexican Chocolate Mousse Cake$0.00
Imperial Stout / 7.9% A
A rich Imperial stout with dark roasted malt flavors, chocolate cocoa nibs, Vermont maple syrup, our special blend of Mexican chili peppers, and cinnamon sticks. Warm, full-bodied, un poco picante.
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
Divine Desserts Flourless chocolate cake topped with salted pepitas
More about Stone Corral Brewery - 83 Huntington Rd
The Big Spruce image

 

The Big Spruce

39 Bridge St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Plantain Cake, Chocolate, Coffee$7.00
Warm sweet plantain cake, cocoa mousse, espresso syrup
More about The Big Spruce

Browse other tasty dishes in Richmond

Tacos

Quesadillas

Pork Belly

Lobsters

Rice Bowls

Dumplings

Caesar Salad

Nachos

Map

More near Richmond to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Montpelier

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Waterbury

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston