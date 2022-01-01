Chocolate cake in Richmond
Stone Corral Brewery - 83 Huntington Rd
83 Huntington Rd, Richmond
|Mexican Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$0.00
Imperial Stout / 7.9% A
A rich Imperial stout with dark roasted malt flavors, chocolate cocoa nibs, Vermont maple syrup, our special blend of Mexican chili peppers, and cinnamon sticks. Warm, full-bodied, un poco picante.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Divine Desserts Flourless chocolate cake topped with salted pepitas