Curry in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve curry

FRENCH FRIES

Hatchet

30 bridge st, richmond

Avg 4.1 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Tofu Steam Buns$12.00
Curried tofu, garlic, onion, scallion, house ponzu
Spicy Red Curry Rice Bowl$17.00
Vegan and Gluten free, jasmine rice, sweet & spicy coconut broth, crispy tofu, pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, broccoli, cilantro
More about Hatchet
Stone Corral Brewery - 83 Huntington Rd

83 Huntington Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clownin' Round Burger$16.00
Seasoned Northeast Raised Beef Patty,
American Cheese, Grilled Thick-Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Thin Sliced Dill Pickles, Classified Information Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun, served with Mixed Green Salad
More about Stone Corral Brewery - 83 Huntington Rd

