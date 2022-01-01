Dumplings in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve dumplings
Hatchet
30 bridge st, richmond
|Butternut Squash Dumplings
|$12.00
Togarashi roasted local butternut squash, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, chinese black vinegar, sambal oelek steamed and served with house ponzu
|Veggie Dumplings
|$10.00
Shiitake, carrot, daikon radish, napa cabbage, scallion, hoisin and chili oil with fermented soy beans, steamed and served with house ponzu
|Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
Seasoned ground pork, Sichuan peppercorn, chilis, scallion, miso, steamed then pan fried served with house ponzu