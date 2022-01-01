Dumplings in Richmond

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hatchet

30 bridge st, richmond

Avg 4.1 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Squash Dumplings$12.00
Togarashi roasted local butternut squash, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, chinese black vinegar, sambal oelek steamed and served with house ponzu
Veggie Dumplings$10.00
Shiitake, carrot, daikon radish, napa cabbage, scallion, hoisin and chili oil with fermented soy beans, steamed and served with house ponzu
Pork Dumplings$12.00
Seasoned ground pork, Sichuan peppercorn, chilis, scallion, miso, steamed then pan fried served with house ponzu
More about Hatchet
The Big Spruce image

 

The Big Spruce

39 Bridge St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red Duck Pozole & Masa Dumpling$10.00
Roasted organic duck pozole soup with fresh peppers, pinto beans, corn and seasonal vegetables, with fresh masa dumplings and lime crema.
More about The Big Spruce

