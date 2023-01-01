Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve edamame

FRENCH FRIES

Hatchet

30 bridge st, richmond

Avg 4.1 (429 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$8.00
Steamed soy bean pods tossed in sriracha salt
Edamame$7.00
Steamed Edamame with Sriracha salt
More about Hatchet
James Moore Tavern

4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$13.00
More about James Moore Tavern

