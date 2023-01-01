Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Richmond
/
Richmond
/
Edamame
Richmond restaurants that serve edamame
FRENCH FRIES
Hatchet
30 bridge st, richmond
Avg 4.1
(429 reviews)
Edamame
$8.00
Steamed soy bean pods tossed in sriracha salt
Edamame
$7.00
Steamed Edamame with Sriracha salt
More about Hatchet
James Moore Tavern
4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton
No reviews yet
Edamame
$13.00
More about James Moore Tavern
