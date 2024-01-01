Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve french fries

FRENCH FRIES

Hatchet

30 bridge st, richmond

Avg 4.1 (429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$7.00
Hand cut every dang day.
The Big Spruce

39 Bridge St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$5.00
