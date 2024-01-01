Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
Richmond
/
Richmond
/
French Fries
Richmond restaurants that serve french fries
FRENCH FRIES
Hatchet
30 bridge st, richmond
Avg 4.1
(429 reviews)
French Fries
$7.00
Hand cut every dang day.
More about Hatchet
The Big Spruce
39 Bridge St, Richmond
Avg 4.5
(259 reviews)
French Fries
$5.00
More about The Big Spruce
