Nachos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve nachos
Stone Corral Brewery
83 Huntington Rd, Richmond
|Cheesy Chips Nachos
|$8.00
Melted Monterey jack cheese over corn tortilla chips
|Not Yo Nachos
|$17.00
Taco spiced northeast raised ground beef, Monterey jack cheese, pickled onions and jalapenos, craft salsa, blackened pinto beans, Cerveza crema, chopped scallions
|Nacho Burger
|$16.00
Northeast raised beef patty, craft salsa, crushed blue corn tortilla chips, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions, chili-lime crema and pepperjack cheese served on a toasted brioche bun
James Moore Tavern
4302 Bolton Valley Access Rd, Bolton
|Nachos
|$14.00
House pimento cheese sauce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija, crema, cilantro, limes