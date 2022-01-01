Rice bowls in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve rice bowls
Hatchet
30 bridge st, richmond
|Spicy Red Curry Rice Bowl
|$17.00
Vegan and Gluten free, jasmine rice, sweet & spicy coconut broth, crispy tofu, pepper, onion, carrot, mushroom, broccoli, cilantro
Stone Corral Brewery
83 Huntington Rd, Richmond
|Ole' Reliable Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Slow roasted BBQ pork, crumbled Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, house slaw, scallions, cilantro chili lime crema
|Sticky Icky Chicky Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Maple ginger pulled chicken, sesame seeds, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo, Savoy cabbage slaw
|Buffalo Big Bird Rice Bowl
|$15.00
Honey buffalo pulled chicken, locally grown greens, gorgonzola blue cheese dressing, brown butter & roasted garlic sourdough crumbles