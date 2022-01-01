Tacos in Richmond

Stone Corral Brewery

83 Huntington Rd, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sticky Icky Chicky Taco$5.50
Maple ginger pulled chicken, sesame seeds, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo, Napa cabbage slaw, scallions
Ole' Reliable Taco$5.50
Slow roasted BBQ pork, Cabot cheddar, house slaw, scallions, cilantro chili lime crema
Old Skool Taco$5.50
Taco spiced ground beef, Monterey jack cheese, Napa slaw, pickled red onions, Cerveza crema, blackened tortilla chips, chopped scallions
The Big Spruce

39 Bridge St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco$6.00
Crispy fried fresh Hake, curtido, chipotle lime mayo, scallion
Fried Avocado Taco$6.00
deep fried avocado, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro, chipotle honey
