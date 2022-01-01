Tacos in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve tacos
Stone Corral Brewery
83 Huntington Rd, Richmond
|Sticky Icky Chicky Taco
|$5.50
Maple ginger pulled chicken, sesame seeds, crunchy noodles, hipster mayo, Napa cabbage slaw, scallions
|Ole' Reliable Taco
|$5.50
Slow roasted BBQ pork, Cabot cheddar, house slaw, scallions, cilantro chili lime crema
|Old Skool Taco
|$5.50
Taco spiced ground beef, Monterey jack cheese, Napa slaw, pickled red onions, Cerveza crema, blackened tortilla chips, chopped scallions