Richter
Richter is located in historic downtown Boerne. The Richter Family of Restaurants offers a bakery, wine and beer bar, and a full service restaurants on the second floor serving cocktails and American cuisine on it's open-aired patio.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
153 S Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
153 S Main St
Boerne TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Richter Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
The Dienger Trading Co
Welcome!
259 Brantley's Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Free Roam Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!