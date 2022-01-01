Go
Toast

Richter

Richter is located in historic downtown Boerne. The Richter Family of Restaurants offers a bakery, wine and beer bar, and a full service restaurants on the second floor serving cocktails and American cuisine on it's open-aired patio.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

153 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (363 reviews)

Popular Items

Gitmo Sandwich$12.00
Provolone Cheese, Petzel Bun, Served with Mac N Cheese
Mixed Green Salad$10.00
Avocado, Tomatoes, Fresh Goat Cheese, Croutons, House Ranch
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Cilantro Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, House Tortillas, Rice, Fried Beans
Cheese Pizza$8.00
Turkey Avocado$12.00
Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on House Roll, House Chips
Grilled Burger$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, American Cheese, Jalapeno Mayo, & House Chips
BLAT Sandwich$12.00
Bacon, Lettuce., Avocado, Tomato Mayo, House White Bread, House Chips
Pizza Fonzie$5.00
Andouille sausage, mozzarella, & asiago
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Caramelized Onions, Richter Island Sauce, Provolone Cheese, House Chips, Rye Bread
Pepperoni Pizza$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

153 S Main St

Boerne TX

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Richter Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dienger Trading Co

No reviews yet

Welcome!

259 Brantley's Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Free Roam Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston